It's still unknown who will take over from Sam Mendes as the next Bond series director, however, fresh reports have linked acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan to the role.

Slash Film reports that Dunkirk director's production company Syncopy has had its IMDb page updated to include Bond 25 as one of its upcoming projects hinting that Nolan may be involved with the project in some small way, at least.

Movements have begun to be made with the next 007 instalment following Spectre's release in 2015. Longtime Bond screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade were recently approached to begin writing the next film looks likely to see Daniel Craig return as the spy.

IMDbPro - because this is totally info worth paying for. pic.twitter.com/jW4LwWwqbv — Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) May 3, 2017

Nolan's involvement, while huge, wouldn't come as a big surprise considering he's been vocal about his love of the British film series in the past. His 2010 thriller Inception features a set-piece that was directly inspired by George Lazenby film On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969).

Syncopy is the production company Nolan formed with his wife Emma Thomas. Its credits include Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy and Interstellar.

His next film, the WWII drama Dunkirk, will be released this July.

Dunkirk - Trailer 1 [HD]

We have reached out to both IMDb and Syncopy for comment.