With Annabelle trying to hustle in on the killer doll game, it's about time for the master himself to return.

The first trailer for Cult of Chucky has dropped; the seventh in the near-30-year-old horror franchise, and proof that this piece of porcelain won't be laid to rest anytime soon.

Though this isn't a reboot or remake of any kind, the first trailer for the film does seem to hint that it's continuing the tonal overhaul of 2013's Curse of Chucky; the campy humour seems to have been cranked down, making it feel far more like a direct competitor to Annabelle and its cohorts.

The film does, however, bring back Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky, alongside his daughter Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce; she was the last film's final girl, who ended up in a mental institution under the belief that it was she - and not Chucky - who was responsible for her family's brutal murder.

Her psychiatrist then has the bright idea that Nica's trauma can be cured by re-introducing the Chucky doll into her life, that is, until people start dying in various hideous manners.



Directed and written by Don Mancini, who wrote the original Child's Play, the film also stars Alex Vincent, Summer H. Howell, Jennifer Tilly, and Grace Lynn Kung.

Cult of Chucky is set for release on Blu-ray, DVD, and digitally on 3 October.