Though a first teaser is already out there causing mayhem, Deadpool 2 is far from having solidified its new cast members.

We know that the sequel is set to feature both Cable and Domino, with the former teased in the film's post-credits sequence, though its promise Keira Knightley would take up the role doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon.

The Wrap, however, now reports that Stranger Things' own David Harbor, AKA Chief Jim Hopper, is being considered for the role.

In the comics, Cable is son to X-Men members Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor (clone of Jean Grey). A time-traveler, the soldier uses his knowledge of the future to fuel his ongoing efforts to ensure a better present. The pair were briefly, and popularly, teamed up for a series entitled Cable and Deadpool.

Other sources have quoted Pierce Brosnan as also being in contention for the role, although Harbour has reportedly screen-tested for the part already.

Deadpool 2 trailer released ahead off expected 2018 release date

Kerry Washington also seems to be a leading contender for the part of Domino, Cable's partner and sometimes lover; an expert marksman who also possess the power to change her own probability.

Deadpool 2 hits cinemas in 2018.