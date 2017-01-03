While last year was riddled by disappointing blockbusters, superhero films continued to reign supreme at the box office, the likes of Batman v Superman, Captain America: Civil War, and Suicide Squad making hundreds of millions around the world.

Alongside making millions at the box office, those films concerning spandex wearing heroes also topped the year’s most torrented movies list.

According to Torrent Freak, Deadpool was the most pirated film of 2016, closely followed by Batman v Superman and Civil War.

Thousands of people are reportedly still actively sharing the Ryan Reynolds starring flick, despite it being released back in February. While the estimated number of downloads has yet to be revealed, the number is in the millions.

1/10 10. The Revenant Worldwide gross: $533 million

2/10 9. Finding Dory Worldwide gross: $1,028 billion

3/10 8. Suicide Squad Worldwide gross: $745.6 million

4/10 7. Independence Day: Resurgence Worldwide gross: $389.7 million

5/10 6. Warcraft Worldwide gross: $433.5 million

6/10 5. X-Men: Apocalypse Worldwide gross in 2016: $543.9 million

7/10 4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens Worldwide gross: $2.068 billion

8/10 3. Captain America: Civil War Worldwide gross: $1.153 billion

9/10 2. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Worldwide gross: $873.3 million

10/10 1. Deadpool Worldwide gross: $783.1 million

The top 10 downloaded film list is primarily made up of the highest grossing films of the year with the exception of two: Warcraft and Independence Day: Resurgence, which both grossed under $500 million.

Both are perhaps more ‘geeky’ films and both received relatively negative reviews; people were seemingly curious about the films but not wanting to pay. The top 10 are in the gallery above.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones was once again named the most pirated TV show of 2016, each episode of the HBO show being downloaded over 350,000 times.