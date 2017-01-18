Disney release video proving all Pixar films are connected

For years, fans of Pixar have been speculating that all the studio’s films could exist within the same cinematic universe.

In a surprising video released by the official Toy Story Facebook account, Disney has seemingly confirmed this huge fan theory.

Starting with Finding Dory, the two-and-a-half minute clip goes through all the characters that have appeared in Pixar films that aren’t their own.

First up, the lead character from Inside Out appears at the aquarium in Finding Dory. From Inside Out, we’re miraculously linked to The Good Dinosaur via a fossilised Styracosaurus, and from there to Monsters, Inc through a dinosaur toy.

Another leap is taken when a carving in Brave turns out to be Sulley from Monsters, Inc. Brave mystically links to Cars, Cars to the Daycare centre in Toy Story 3, that film’s Lots-O'-Huggin' Bear to UP, and then the dog Dug to Ratatouille.

A motorbike from Ratatouille shows up in Wall.E, Gusteau’s restaurant from Ratatouille appears in Cars, then a car from Cars appears in The Incredibles. Turns out Mr. Incredible is quite a famous comic book hero, with one person in Finding Nemo reading a Mr. Incredible comic, and then we jump back to Monsters, Inc. as Nemo himself appears in Boo’s bedroom as a toy.

Jessie from Toy Story 2/3 also happens to be in the girl’s bedroom, while an action figure of a Bug’s Life character appears in a toy store. Finally, a Pizza Planet truck from the Toy Story films (and many other Pixar flicks) appears in Bug’s Life. Phew.

In recent Pixar news, an extended trailer for Cars 3 has appeared online teasing Armie Hammer’s new villain. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for other Pixar Easter Eggs in that film when it hits cinemas later this year.