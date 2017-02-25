Jodie Foster leads anti-Donald Trump rally: 'This is our time to resist'

Hollywood actor-director Jodie Foster gave an impassioned anti-Donald Trump speech during a rally against the President's resurfacing Muslim ban.

Foster was addressing 1,200 protesters outside the Los Angeles headquarters of United Talent Agency (UTA) which held the demonstration in place of its annual Oscars party.

She warned the crowd of an “attack on democracy” telling the gathered protestors it was "time to show up.”

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

“I'm not somebody who feels very comfortable using my public face for activism,” she said. “This year is a very different year and it's time to show up. It's the singular time in history. It's time to engage.

Foster continued: “We know the first attack on democracy is an assault on free expression and civil liberties and this relentless war on truth. Unfortunately, it's too familiar because history repeats itself. No matter where you're born and no matter who you voted for, red or blue, whether you're white, black or brown and all the colours of the identity rainbow - this is our time to resist.

“It's our time to show up and demand answers. It's our time to tell our elected officials to do their job.”

UTA represents Asghar Farhadi, the one-time Oscar-winning director of Foreign Language nominee The Salesman; the filmmaker was affected by Trump's travel ban which the President is trying to enact once more having been blocked by US courts.

Farhadi - who has boycotted this year's Oscars ceremony - also spoke at the rally via video link from Tehran.

He said: “It is comforting to know that at a time when some politicians are trying to promote hate by creating divisions between cultures, religions and nationalities, the cinema community has joined the people in a common show of unity to announce its opposition.

"I hope this unity will continue and spread to fight other injustices."

The Oscars takes place this Sunday 26 February hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.