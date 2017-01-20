While the entire world watched on as Donald Trump became President of the United States, a select few couldn't help but notice that one quote from his speech seemed familiar - because they'd heard it before in Batman film The Dark Knight Rises.

Hats off to Jezebel for noticing this, as well as the fact that the remainder of Trump's speech bore similarities to lines of dialogue spoken by Bane (Tom Hardy), the main villain in the Christopher Nolan film.

See, for instance, the below.

At one stage, Trump said: “...today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another. But we are transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you... the people."

Compare this with Bane's speech taken from one of the film's most dramatic scenes.

Bane says: “We take Gotham from the corrupt. The rich. The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you... the people."

While it should be said that Bane's methods are altogether more murderous than Trump's, it's hard to deny that the remainder of the speech shares eerie sentiments.

"For too long a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have born the cost," Trump's speech continued.

"Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs and while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.

"That all changes starting right here and right now because this moment is your moment. It belongs to you.”

Bane's speech?

"Gotham is yours. None shall interfere. Do as you please. Start by storming Blackgate, and freeing the oppressed. Step forward those who would serve. For an army will be raised. The powerful will be ripped from their decadent nests and cast out into the cold world that we know and endure. Courts will be convened. Spoils will be enjoyed. Blood will be shed. The police will survive, as they learn to serve true justice. This great city... it will endure. Gotham will survive.”

Earlier this week, Trump confirmed that his presidential slogan would be "Keep America Great" - the tagline for 2016 horror film The Purge: Election Year.

Trump has now been sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America following a celebration concert that, after several controversial dropouts, featured the likes of band 3 Doors Down, country singer Toby Keith and actor Jon Voight; you can read our review here.