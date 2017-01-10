Donald Trump said Meryl Streep was one of his favorite actresses in 2015

Surprise, surprise.

After calling actress Meryl Streep overrated on Monday morning, a 2015 interview has resurfaced in which the business mogul-turned-president elect names the Oscar winner as one of his favorite actresses.

“Julia Roberts is terrific, and many others,” he then told The Hollywood Reporter, before admitting, “Meryl Streep is excellent; she’s a fine person, too. The problem is I'll name three or four or five and then the hundred that I know will be insulted, and I don't mean to insult them."

Fast forward to present day, and the incoming commander-in-chief launched one of his signature tirades on Twitter condemning Streep’s Golden Globes impassioned acceptance speech that criticized Trump without including a single mention of his name.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Unfortunately for Trump, Streep is hands down one of the most acclaimed actresses of her generation. Over the course of her career, she’s received three Academy Awards, three BAFTAs, eight Golden Globes, and 19 Academy Award nominations. Her speech also inspired viewers to donate to the Committee to Protect Journalists, who saw a spike in more than $80,000 in donations as of Monday afternoon.

“There was one performance this year that stunned me — it sank its hooks in my heart,” she said in her speech Sunday night. “Not because it was good; there was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh, and show their teeth.

Scenes from the 2017 Golden Globes







19 show all Scenes from the 2017 Golden Globes



































1/19 Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, winner of Best Performance in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for 'Black-ish,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

2/19 Actresses Priyanka Chopra (L) and Sofia Vergara attend the 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty

3/19 Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

4/19 Sistine Stallone Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. AFP/Getty

5/19 Model Kendall Jenner and television personality Kylie Jenner attend the Universal, NBC, Focus Features, E! Entertainment Golden Globes after party sponsored by Chrysler on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Jesse Grant/Getty

6/19 BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, winner of Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for 'Nocturnal Animals,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Winter/Getty

7/19 Actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, winners of the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Motion Picture ? Comedy or Musical for 'La La Land', pose in the press room at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017. Rock Beck/AFP/Getty Images

8/19 Director Paul Verhoeven, winner of Best Foreign Language Film for 'Elle,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Winter/Getty

9/19 Actor Tom Hiddleston, winner of Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for 'The Night Manager,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Winter/Getty

10/19 Actor Hugh Laurie, winner of Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film for 'The Night Manager,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Images) Kevin Winter/Getty

11/19 Actress Isabelle Huppert, winner of Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for 'Elle,' and director Paul Verhoeven, winner of Best Foreign Language Film for 'Elle,' pose in the press room at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. AFP/Getty Images

12/19 Actor Ryan Gosling, actress Emma Stone and filmmaker Damien Chazelle pose in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

13/19 (L-R) Songwriters Benj Pasek, Justin Hurwitz and Justin Paul, winners of Best Original Song for 'City of Stars' from 'La La Land,' pose in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Rock Beck/AFP/Getty Images

14/19 Actress Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

15/19 Cast and crew of 'Atlanta,' winners of Best Series - Musical or Comedy, pose in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Winter/Getty

16/19 In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Meryl Streep accepts Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty

17/19 Actress Meryl Streep, recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Winter/Getty

18/19 BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Writer Stephen Glover (L) and actor/writer Donald Glover, winners of Best Series - Musical or Comedy for 'Atlanta,' attend the 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

19/19 (L-R) Actors Trevante Rhodes and Naomie Harris, director Barry Jenkins, actors Ashton Sanders, Janelle Monae and Mahershala Ali of 'Moonlight,' winner of Best Motion Picture - Drama, pose in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

“It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter,” she continued, referring to a 2015 speech when Trump apparently mocked a disabled New York Times reporter. “It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life.”

Watch the full acceptance speech above and read The Hollywood Reporter’s full 2015 interview with Trump here.