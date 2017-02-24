Why Donald Trump won’t be watching the Oscars

Notorious prime-time TV and celebrity gossip fan President Trump will not be watching the 2017 Oscars, his press secretary Sean Spicer has indicated.

“Hollywood is known for being rather far to the left in its opinions,” Spicer said during a press conference. “I have to be honest with you. I think the president will be hosting the Governors Ball that night.

“Mrs Trump looks forward to putting on a phenomenal event, and the first lady has put a lot of time into this event that’s going to occur welcoming our governors to the capital.

“I feel like that is where the president and first lady are going to be focused on Sunday night and so we will go from there.”

We can’t rule out him sneaking a peak at the ceremony then, and I like to imagine him sneaking away from glad-handing at the D.C. event to watch a little of the ABC transmission - Melania catching him and being like “Damnit Donald, I spent hours on this party!”

In recent years Trump has described the Oscars as “bullshit” and “terrible” and famously was highly critical of Meryl Streep and her speech at this year’s Golden Globes.

Trump’s presidency is likely to hang heavy over this year’s ceremony and host Jimmy Kimmel knows it.