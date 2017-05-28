With Dwayne Johnson currently surrounded by rumours he'll run for president in 2020, the actor decided to mimic what now seems to pass for presidential behaviour these days by... continuously tweeting about his critics.

A surprising move from the usually overtly positive and diplomatic star, yet Johnson has recently taken to Twitter to call out the overwhelmingly negative reviews for his latest film, Baywatch.

The film has, indeed, fared very poorly with critics, currently standing at a 19% rating on Rotten Tomatoes amidst judgements that the film is "shallow", "stupid", "misguided", and "wantonly crude".

Though actors usually faced with such a position will merely quietly ignore the critical slating and focus on the positives, Johnson has repeatedly tweeted about the unfavourable reviews versus high ratings amongst fans at early screenings, writing: "Fans LOVE the movie. Critics HATE it. What a glaring disconnect".

That's ignoring the fact that, to be a fan, one must surely already like the thing in the first place. Otherwise, they would presumably not be fans.

Yay positive upticks

Fans LOVE the movie. Critics HATE it. What a glaring disconnect. People just want to laugh & have fun. #Baywatch https://t.co/GrPgdevRuz — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 25, 2017

Oh boy, critics had their venom & knives ready . Fans LOVE the movie. Huge positive scores. Big disconnect w/ critics & people. #Baywatch https://t.co/K0AQPf6F0S — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 26, 2017

Bold move from this critic who watched #Baywatch w/ other critics who laughed their ass off, but then they decide to trash it publicly. https://t.co/k8x6XFBzPd — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 25, 2017



Johnson stars alongside Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, and Priyanka Chopra in the big-screen remake of the popular '90s television series, where lifeguards attempt to uncover a criminal plot that threatens all that is good and pure in the world of beach life.

Baywatch hits UK cinemas 29 May.