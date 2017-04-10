  1. Culture
Dwayne Johnson to star in film based off Disneyland's Jungle Cruise ride

The film follows the likes of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, The Haunted Mansion, and Tomorrowland

Though Disney has been largely preoccupied with turning each of its animated properties into a live-action blockbuster, it's also been casually rummaging through Disneyland's list of attractions for ideas.

A trend, of course, all started with the monumental success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, continuing with the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Salazar's Revenge, though we've also seen a pretty cringeworthy adaptation of the Haunted Mansion, alongside the under-performing Tomorrowland film, which took on an entire section of the park as opposed to a singular ride.

The almost logical next step for the studio is to take on the Jungle Cruise, the classic '60s boat ride which takes guests on a safari of animatronic creatures and terrible puns. 

Which is exactly what Disney has done; there have been rumours circulating for a while that an adaptation was in the works, with The Hollywood Reporter now announcing that Dwayne Johnson has signed on to star, alongside taking up a role as producer.

He's been attached to the project in some capacity since 2015, as the film's screenplay has gone under numerous rewrites, with the search now on for a director. 

The film is currently set to start production in spring 2018.

