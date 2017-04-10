Though Disney has been largely preoccupied with turning each of its animated properties into a live-action blockbuster, it's also been casually rummaging through Disneyland's list of attractions for ideas.

A trend, of course, all started with the monumental success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, continuing with the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Salazar's Revenge, though we've also seen a pretty cringeworthy adaptation of the Haunted Mansion, alongside the under-performing Tomorrowland film, which took on an entire section of the park as opposed to a singular ride.

The almost logical next step for the studio is to take on the Jungle Cruise, the classic '60s boat ride which takes guests on a safari of animatronic creatures and terrible puns.

Which is exactly what Disney has done; there have been rumours circulating for a while that an adaptation was in the works, with The Hollywood Reporter now announcing that Dwayne Johnson has signed on to star, alongside taking up a role as producer.

He's been attached to the project in some capacity since 2015, as the film's screenplay has gone under numerous rewrites, with the search now on for a director.

The film is currently set to start production in spring 2018.