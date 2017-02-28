Though she may have been beaten by frontrunner Emma Stone for Best Actress at this year's Oscars, Isabelle Huppert's fearless performance still makes Paul Verhoeven's Elle a must-see.

Huppert plays Michèle LeBlanc, the CEO of a successful gaming company, whose life is turned upside down when she's sexually assaulted in her own home.

Yet, what makes Elle such a fascinating and challenging watch is how Michèle deals with the aftermath of her attack, remaining superficially unphased, refusing to tell the police and instead taking on the task of tracking down her attacker herself.

That also includes Michèle's attitude to self defense, with our exclusive clip tracking her trip to a local gun range.

Huppert may not have landed the Oscar, but she's been critically lauded elsewhere, with Best Actress wins at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, the Los Angeles Film Critics Awards, and the Golden Globes. The film is directed by the legendary Paul Verhoeven and co-stars Laurent Lafitte, Anne Consigny, Charles Berling, Virginie Efira, and Judith Magre.

Elle - Trailer

Elle hits UK cinemas 10 March.