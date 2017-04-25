  1. Culture
  2. Film
  3. News

Faye Dunaway breaks silence over Oscars mix-up, says she 'felt guilty'

'I thought I could have done something, surely'

Following the Oscars, all anyone could seemingly talk about was the now-infamous announcement that La La Land hand won Best Picture when Moonlight was actually victorious. 

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were at the centre of the controversy, having been the two actors to announce the faulty winner — as we now know, the accounting firm PwC were at fault, not the Bonnie and Clyde duo.

Speaking about the event with NBC News, Dunaway spoke about feeling guilty rather than angry, explaining exactly what happened from her perspective. 

“He [Beatty] took the card out and he didn’t say anything,” she said. “He paused, he looked over me, offstage, he looked around and I finally said, ‘You’re impossible!’ 

“And I thought he was joking, I thought he was stalling. Warren’s like that, he kind of holds the power – a dramatic pause! It’s part of his charm.”

She added that the pair were stunned: “I won’t say deers in the headlight, but you are completely stunned, you don’t know what has happened.

Elaborating on her feelings, the Oscar winner added: “I wasn’t angry. I feel very guilty. I thought I could have done something, surely. Why didn’t I see Emma Stone’s name on top of the card?”

Beatty recently spoke about the event on Graham Norton’s show, talking about the “chaos” along with how Dunaway was not to blame.

Following the Oscars snafu, the accounting firm PwC - who have overseen the awards since 1934 - were found to blame. The Academy announced they will continue working with PwC but will confiscate phones from handlers in attendance due to the incident

