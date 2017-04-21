Avengers: Infinity War has a lot on its plate.

Not only does it have to advance the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a major way, finally bringing to the forefront Thanos' quest for a completed Infinity Gauntlet, but it has to do so while bringing in every single existing element of the established world.

Which inevitably means the Avengers are set to meet the Guardians of the Galaxy, a prospect the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 helped shine a little light on while speaking to Fandango.

"We were so cocky," Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora, teased. "Deep down we were like, 'We’re the Guardians of the Galaxy!' But it was super exciting -- the fact that they’re bringing every character in the Marvel universe together and that this super villain is such a prominent figure amongst the Guardians of the Galaxy gives our level of importance quite a boost."

"We're also in space, so we're not being held by gravity," she jokingly added. "And you know we're stronger."

An interesting comment, that perhaps suggests the meeting will take place on the Guardians' own intergalactic home turf; convenient, then, that this year's Thor: Ragnarok will also place two of the Avengers (Thor and Hulk) in space as well.

"When we come onto set as the Guardians, we are the Guardians," said Dave Bautista, who plays Drax. "Anybody stepping onto set with us has to deal with all of us. There are usually one or two Avengers. We are the Guardians, we come as that and carry a scene like that and we do business as usual, which is a lot of chemistry, a lot of interaction amongst ourselves."

"And the Russos were very encouraging of that. I think we’ve established ourselves and we deserve to be right up there with the Avengers. I think we’re just as strong, if not stronger, as a unit ‘cause we’re a family."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits cinemas 28 April.