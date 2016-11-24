Han Solo has probably the coolest aesthetic in the Star Wars universe, so much so that Wes Anderson even showed an interest in directing a film about him.

That honour ended up going to Chris Miller and Phil Lord, but, while there probably won’t be any hyper-symmetrical shots of him cleaning his blaster gun, the pair are definitely putting time and thought into getting the visuals right.

“This moves closer to a heist or western type feel,” Star Wars producer Kathleen Kennedy told Variety of the standalone film.

Specifically, “We’ve talked about (Frederic) Remington and those primary colors that are used in his paintings defining the look and feel of the film.”

This is a lovely reference point, and, if you’re not familiar with Remington’s work, here are a handful of his paintings:

So how would a Western function in the Star Wars universe? We can probably expect less space stations, aerial battles and galactic senates and more getting down and dirty in the dust on Tattooine-esque planets.

It’s an exciting little detour from the main movies and Rogue One, with the script coming from Lawrence and Jon Kasdan and centring on how Han and Chewie became smugglers.

Atlanta's Donald Glover will play Solo, with Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke having recently joined the cast.

The as-yet-untitled film has a scheduled release date of 25 May, 2018.