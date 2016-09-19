Harry Potter fans who have always dreamed of following in the boy wizard’s footsteps could soon be in luck as the real life 4 Privet Drive, complete with cupboard under the stairs, has gone up for sale again.

Potter, played by Daniel Radcliffe in the hugely popular movie franchise, lived in the makeshift bedroom while staying with the horrible Dursleys before heading off to Hogwarts. Fortunately, buyers of the iconic house, in Martins Heron, Bracknell, will have a choice of three bedrooms to sleep in before they use the cupboard (referred to as “the cloakroom” in the ad).

The detached family home was picked from hundreds for use as the Little Whinging set in 2001 and is now on the market for £475,000.

The listing from Chancellors estate agents states that it is “situated in a quiet cul-de-sac location” and has “recently undergone complete renovation to an extremely high standard”.

It has gone on sale before, in May 2010, when it sold for £290,000, suggesting that its Potter credentials have helped to up its price.

Filming also took place in Bracknell’s Swinley Forest, as a 10-year-old boy discovered after finding a call sheet for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows while walking his dogs in 2009.

Fans unable to fork out nearly half a million to live in the house can always head over to the Warner Bros Studio Tour in London and see inside a mock-up of 4 Privet Drive.