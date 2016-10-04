Harry Potter fans reveal the plot holes that irk them the most

A universe as complex, and complexly magical, as the Wizarding World is bound to come with its fair share of inconsistencies.

Harry Potter fans will inevitably find their adoration for the series intermixed with just a tinge of occasional frustration - just like in any good love affair. All with the same questions circling over their heads as they try to sleep at night: like, in The Philosopher's Stone, why does Professor Dumbledore order students to return to their dormitories when the troll is discovered in the dungeons - when that's exactly where the Slytherin dormitories are?

A Reddit thread dedicated to the subject pointed out what's always been a personal bugbear of mine: the franchise's near-constant, always successful use of Polyjuice Potion, where no one else in the Wizarding World seems to be aware of its usage and just widely accepts when people they know start acting utterly strange. Wizards surely can't be this gullible.

User "ejaiejaiejai" went straight to the heart of the very societal structure of the magical world: "Aside from fines, where does the money come from to support the substantial infrastructure of Britain's magical society like MOM, Hogwarts and the hospital? Especially a society which only produces 40-60 citizens per year (# of magical kids per year at Hogwarts less # of kids from non-magical families)."

"They have a fixed exchange rate between gold silver and bronze. They exchange the raw materials of their money with muggle markets and take advantage of the awesome arbitrage opportunity at their disposal," "onetwo3four5" wrote in response; though does that really cover how Hogwarts can function with such (presumably) high operating costs? Those seasonal feasts don't look cheap.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Latest Trailer

The Independent's own Charlie Atkin even pointed out a strange inconsistency only present in the books: following the cafe clash with Death Eaters in The Deathly Hallows, our lead trio decide on a memory charm as the best course of action in dealing with their defeated foe. Hermione mentions that she, "knows the theory but I've never done it in practice"; which begs the question, what exactly then did she do to her parents?

Fans have the opportunity to once more pore over the films for further plot holes (if they choose), when the entire series hits IMAX cinemas for a special one-week engagement ahead of the release of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.