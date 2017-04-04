Ingrid Goes West trailer: Aubrey Plaza performs one hell of a wedding crash in Sundance darling

Neon has released the first trailer for Ingrid Goes West, a film that landed writers Matt Spicer and David Branson Smith the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

It stars Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olson, with the trailer opening with Plaza interrupting a wedding (a scene reminiscent of that recent Black Mirror one), her character pepper spraying a bride and telling her with what could very possibly be sarcasm: “Congratulations. Thanks for inviting me you fucking cunt!”

Here’s the synopsis:

'Following the death of her mother and a series of self-inflicted setbacks, young Ingrid Thorburn (Plaza) escapes a humdrum existence by moving out West to befriend her Instagram obsession and LA socialite Taylor Sloane (Olsen). After a quick bond is forged between these unlikeliest of friends, the façade begins to crack in both women’s lives — with comically malicious results.'

Spicer directed the film, which also stars O’Shea Jackson Jr and Wyatt Russell and is out 4 August.