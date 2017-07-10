Daniel Craig is game for returning as James Bond in the film series' next instalment, according to new reports.

Speculation has been rife over the casting of the British spy ever since the release of latest 007 film Spectre in 2015, largely due to the actor being critical about the option of returning for more. Fresh sources believe Craig has “changed his mind” and that franchise producer Barbara Broccoli has “secured” the actor.

Craig may not be the only one to return - according to The Mirror, Broccoli is reportedly “determined” to bring back Adele to record the film's theme tune. The singer previously sang the lead track for Skyfall, the most profitable Bond film to date. It was the first 007 theme to win a Grammy and Golden Globe award.

According to a source, Broccoli is “talking the singer round.”

They continued: “Craig and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners. It’s taken time but Daniel has come round and the strong consensus in the Bond offices is that Mr Craig is 007 again.

“As for Adele, she’s more of an unknown quantity but loved being part of Bond, so the signs are positive.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that Tom Hiddleston - a contender for Craig's replacement - was deemed “too smug and not tough enough” by franchise producer Barbara Broccoli, daughter of producing stalwart, Albert.

It was previously reported that Craig was offered up to £120 million to return as the spy for two more films despite attention surrounding fellow candidates Idris Elba, James Norton and Poldark star Aidan Turner.

Movements are being made with the next 007 instalment following Spectre's release in 2015. Longtime Bond screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade are returning while the hunt for a new director continues following the departure of Sam Mendes.

Dunkirk filmmaker Christopher Nolan was recently linked to the role after his production company, Syncopy, was added to Bond 25's IMDb page.