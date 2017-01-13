James Corden has come a long way since Gavin and Stacey; the British actor turned US chat show host sensation has lined up his biggest film role to date - in the female-led Ocean's Eleven spin-off, Ocean's Eight.

The film, which boasts an impressive ensemble including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway, sees the former's character lead a group of thieves and cons in attempting to pull off a major heist, the target of which is played by former Homeland actor Damien Lewis.

Corden - who is currently enjoying huge success with The Late Late Show, thanks largely to popular segment 'Carpool Karaoke' - will show up in the crime caper as an insurance investigator.

Rounding out the cast are singer Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina and Helena Bonham Carter.

Ocean's Eleven director Steven Soderbergh is on producing duties while one of the film's original stars Matt Damon will show up in a cameo role. The Hunger Games' Gary Ross is on directing duties.

Corden's film credits include Begin Again, Into the Woods and The Lady in the Van. And Lesbian Vampire Killers. Next, he'll bring Beatrix Potter character Peter Rabbit to life in an upcoming adaptation alongside Rose Byrne.