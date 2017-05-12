Jessica Chastain has made it pretty clear what she makes of Johnny Depp's acting methods in a new interview.

While promoting her forthcoming film Miss Sloane, the actor was asked about a report that Depp spends thousands of dollars on a sound engineer who feeds him lines of dialogue on set via an earpiece.

Asked if she had a similar memorisation technique, Chastain gave a brilliant eyeroll and laughed before replying: "No, I guess my technique is working hard."

Jessica Chastain's reaction to this Johnny Depp question was everything 🙄😂 pic.twitter.com/x2n5v4PUpl — BBC News Ents Team (@BBCNewsEnts) May 10, 2017

In the interview with BBC News, Chastain then went on to explain how she will spend an entire day working on a script and the scenes she has coming up.

Depp's reputation has been marred somewhat by an ongoing lawsuit that has produced claims about his behaviour on-set, along with his financial troubles.

A counter-suit from The Management Group depicted Depp as someone whose "sense of entitlement is clear and epic" and criticised him for spending inordinate amounts of money on fine wine, property and art.

Most recently, the crew who worked on the production of Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge, have detailed his "train wreck" behaviour during filming.

Unnamed sources made claims about Depp which accused him of being late to the point that crew and hundreds of extras would be forced to wait hours for him to turn up.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a production staffer would be deployed outside the actor's trailer in an unmarked car, with instructions to wait until Depp turned the light on so he could tell directors that the actor was awake.

Production chief Scott Bailey admitted that there were "certainly days when our plan was challenged", but praised Depp's dedication to the Pirates franchise.

"No one should underestimate Johnny's passion and commitment to this character and franchise," he said.