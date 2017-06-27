Johnny Depp's former business managers claim actor 'got physical' with ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s former management company, The Management Group (TMG), has filed legal papers against the actor featuring further allegations of domestic abuse.

In papers seen by People, the firm — who Depp filed a $25 million (£19.6m) lawsuit against earlier this year — alleges he had “gotten physical” with ex-wife Amber Heard during their marriage and knowingly tried to “cover up” evidence.

“[Joel Mandel, one of the managers] was informed well after the fact through communications with various house staff and security that Depp had been extremely volatile and had sometimes ‘gotten physical’ with Heard,” the recently released papers read.

“Mandel was also later informed that Depp had violently kicked Heard during an incident that took place in or around 2014.”

Johnny Depp on screen







12 show all Johnny Depp on screen





















1/12 Johnny Depp on screen Preening: Johnny Depp in 'Mortdecai'

2/12 Johnny Depp on screen Johnny Depp in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End' AP

3/12 Johnny Depp on screen Depp in Richard Burton's 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' AP

4/12 Johnny Depp on screen In 2012's 'Dark Shadows' AP

5/12 Johnny Depp on screen The actor in 'Finding Neverland', 2004 AP

6/12 Johnny Depp on screen Johnny Depp in 2006 film 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest' AP

7/12 Johnny Depp on screen Johnny Depp as Tonto in 2013 movie 'The Lone Ranger' ©Disney Enterprises, Inc

8/12 Johnny Depp on screen Johnny Depp and Amber Heard star in 2011 movie 'The Rum Diary' AP

9/12 Johnny Depp on screen Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz in 2011 film 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' AP

10/12 Johnny Depp on screen Johnny Depp stars with Angelina Jolie in 2010 movie 'The Tourist' Rex Feature

11/12 Johnny Depp on screen Johnny Depp as The Mad Hatter in a scene from 2010 film 'Alice in Wonderland' AP

12/12 Johnny Depp on screen Johnny Depp stars in Michael Mann's 2009 movie 'Public Enemies'

TMG also claim the actor “pressured and berated his assistant to falsely challenge” text messages that were published by Entertainment Tonight.

One of the messages — which were apparently between Heard and Depp’s longtime assistant — reads: "He’s incredibly apologetic and knows that he has done wrong. He wants to get better now. He’s been very explicit about that this morning.”

The assistant, Stephen Deuters, publically denied the messages after their release, saying they were "heavily doctored”. According to TMG, Depp knew the messages were real and genuine.

Two weeks after filing for divorce last year, Heard was issued a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Depp after she alleged he had been violent towards her on multiple occasions during their 15-month marriage.

The pair settled the domestic abuse case, releasing a joint statement reading: “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gains.”

Depp has continuously denied all allegations of abuse since the pair's divorce, calling allegations “salacious false stories, gossip, misinformation, and lies.”

After their bitter divorce, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was made to pay Heard $7 million (£5.7m), which she immediately pledged to donate to charity.

TMG and Depp are currently locked into an ongoing lawsuit, which began with Depp suing the firm for $25 million (£19.6m). They then filed a cross complaint, claiming he lived an “ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford.” Depp has yet to comment on the newly revealed TMG filing.