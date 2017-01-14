Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have finalised their bitter divorce after months of public spats.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star - who was accused of domestic violence by Heard after their split in April - has agreed to pay her $7 million (£5.7m), which she has pledged to donate to charity.

The actress, 30, will also keep their dogs, Pistol and Boo, and a horse named Arrow.

A confidentiality provision calls for them to refrain from discussing their relationship in interviews or on social media.

After the divorce was finalised, Depp’s Lawyer Laura Wasser said that they were “pleased to put this unpleasant chapter” behind them.

“Having his request for entry of the dissolution judgment granted today made it a particularly lucky Friday the 13th," her statement added.

Heard's lawyer Pierce O'Donnell said she “would be very happy to move on with her life."

On the same day, Depp launched a $25 million (£20.5m) lawsuit against his former business managers.

The 53-year-old claimed he had been the victim of "gross mismanagement" by The Management Group (TMG) which has cost him "tens of millions of dollars".

According to documents filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court, Depp claims the company and its owners, Joel and Robert Mandel, failed to properly pay his taxes, made unauthorised loans and overpaid for security and other services.

He has filed 11 complaints, including fraud, breach of contract and professional negligence.

"In essence, TMG treated Mr Depp's income as their own, available to either TMG or third parties to draw upon as desired," the complaint states.

TMG’s Lawyer Michael Kump said the lawsuit was a "fabrication" and the firm did "everything possible to protect Depp from his irresponsible and profligate spending".

He also claimed the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor owed TMG $4.2 million (£3.4m) from a five million-dollar loan it provided.

"His tactics and lawsuit will fail, and he will be forced to pay back the loan as promised," Mr Kump added.