It's safe to say interest in Jurassic World 2 perked up when it was announced Jeff Goldblum was returning to the classic franchise.

That's alongside the revelation that beloved dinos, the Dilophosaurus (AKA the frilly one) and Rexy the T-Rex (of Spielberg's original), would also be making appearances in the film.

A Monster Call's J.A. Bayona is in the director's chair; Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Jones are down to reprise their roles, while Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, and Justice Smith are set to join the cast.

One thing we do know about the sequel is that it's set to be "darker" and "scarier" than the previous instalment, as promised by Pratt himself.

A tone seemingly bolstered by the film's newly announced title: Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom. It debuted on a new poster that included the classic line, "Life finds a way".



Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will hit cinemas in June 2018.