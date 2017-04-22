Chris Pratt says Jurassic World 2 will be 'darker' and 'scarier'

Chris Pratt has praised Jurassic World 2 director JA Bayona and assured fans that the franchise is in safe hands, whilst also hinting that the forthcoming movie will be "darker" than its predecessor.

"He's a remarkable filmmaker," Pratt said of Bayona. "If you haven't seen The Impossible or A Monster Calls, I mean he's really visually masterful. Deep emotions and suspense."

In the interview with Screen Rant he added: "I think [Jurassic World 2] is going to be a scarier version, a little bit darker, and will continue to expand and carry the story forward in a way that is really unexpected and you wouldn't have imagined."

Bayona said something similar in an interview with Digital Spy last year, during promotion for his film A Monster Calls.

"I think one of the reasons they called me is they wanted to go darker and scarier,” he explained.

"[Jurassic Park is] very dark; it's very scary. I think it's more in that vein. We're going to go back there."

His comments were followed by the news that the Dilophosaurus - a fan favourite - is making a comeback in Jurassic World 2, marking its first appearance since Jurassic Park.

Pratt and co are also set to be terrorised by the T-Rex again, with co-writer and producer Colin Trevorrow confirming the news on Twitter earlier this month.

Jurassic World 2 is released in UK cinemas on 8 June 2018.