Guy Ritchie's take on the Arthurian legend is shaping up to be exactly what you'd expect.

After a similarly, pleasingly bizarre teaser for King Arthur: Legend of the Sword dropped at last year's Comic-Con, a fresher look shows the Sherlock Holmes director in his usual form. People take running jumps off high precipices. Charlie Hunnam is punching the air for some reason. He also throws a sword at one point. Jude Law's here, and he looks pretty mad.

Though it's a classic story, told countless times before, Ritchie's certainly the right kind of director if you're looking for a new spin - even if that spin seems borderline insane.

Here, Arthur is a right scamp who spends his time causing a ruckus in the alleys of Londonium with the lads, completely unaware that he's actually the lost son of the murdered king and rightful heir to the kingdom.

When he comes across Excalibur, Arthur must face his destiny, uniting the people to defeat the tyrant Vortigern - who murdered his parents and stole the crown - and finally take the throne.

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword - Comic-Con Trailer

The film stars Charlie Hunnam as King Arthur, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey as Guinevere, Jude Law as Vortigern, Djimon Hounsou as Bedivere, and Eric Bana as Uther Pendragon.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword hits cinemas 24 March.