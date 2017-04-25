After the sly spy parody spun a delirious take on the traditional teaser, Kingsman: The Golden Circle finally has a full trailer.

The highly-anticipated sequel now plays as host to a line-up of A-list Americans (Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Pedro Pascal), to square up against the heroes of 2014's quintessentially British blockbuster.

Though as star Taron Egerton, who plays Eggsy, assured The Independent, "I think it's still got that quintessential Britishness and it’s still about what being a gentlemen is, and we’re still in those beautifully tailored suits. As much as a large portion of the film is spent exploring what the Statesmen are – the American version – by the end, it's very much the Kingsmen who are saving the day again."

“So I think it's very faithful to its identity and what Matthew [Vaughn, director] established in the first one," he added. "But equally I think he recognises the importance of there being a new world to explore. I would never presume to know how his mind works, but I think, in this one, he knew that the audience would have that hunger for stuff they hadn't seen, which was what was fun about the first one, this world of Kingsman opening up before them."

"So in this one, we discover the Statesmen and we didn't even know they existed, and it's a whole new world to explore again."

This first trailer also, interestingly, teases Colin Firth's (rather miraculous) return after his death in the first film, a recovery which had already been heavily hinted at, with the members of the Kingsman now finding new allies across the pond after the destruction of their headquarters, working together to battle a ruthless enemy and save the day.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle hits UK cinemas in September.