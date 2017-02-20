There was no doubt that La La Land's success would set off a Hollywood trend - and it looks as if Lady Gaga's one of the first to climb aboard.

She's set to start production on a contemporary remake of the classic A Star is Born, actually becoming the fourth actress to take the lead; the 1937 original, starring Janet Gaynor, has seen remakes starring both Judy Garland (1954) and Barbra Streisand (1976).

And, according to the film's sound mixer, Gaga will be taking inspiration from both La La Land and Les Misérables' technique of utilising vocals recorded live on set, as a way of accessing rawer emotion.

Steve Morrow revealed the info while appearing on podcast Next Best Picture about his work on La La Land, for which he received his first Academy Award nomination for Sound Mixing.

"I was hired on the film about two-and-a-half months ago and I’ve been grinding through it," Morrow revealed. "You sit there and you think, ‘Lady Gaga wants all the vocals live. She wants to perform live every single time you see her sing.’ She’s going to be live."



Even more unusually, Gaga also requested that the band also be recorded live on the day; as Morrow explained, "She said, ‘Okay, look, here’s what I want: I want all the music to be live as well. I don’t want it to feel like I’m singing to a playback track because it doesn’t feel right to me. I can always tell; it always affects the performance. I want to sing live, I want the band to be live.'"

The film is set to mark the directorial debut of Bradley Cooper, who will also co-star as the washed-up, alcoholic movie star who helps give a young singer's career a jump-start. It will also see Gaga pen several new songs for the production.

A Star is Born is set to hit cinemas 28 September 2018.