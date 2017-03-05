The dreams of every Love Actually fan are coming true, in a way.

A sequel to the beloved 2003 British rom-com is currently filming in London, only not as a feature-length offering; instead airing as a short follow-up as part of this year's Red Nose Day offerings.

Red Nose Day Actually promises to reunite much of the film's original cast: including Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke, and Rowan Atkinson.

Emma Thompson will not return for the cinematic reunion; her onscreen husband, Alan Rickman, having sadly passed away last year.

We've now been offered our first look at Grant's return to his prime minister character from the film, in what appears to be a press conference taking place in Downing Street, thanks to pictures posted by the short's director Emma Freud on Twitter.

And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/yydy1Nc1l0 — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017



Freud also posted a picture of Martine McCutcheon's Natalie, who Freud ensures: "Our PM is still married. And she's still lovely".

Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/MGtUVDGiBE — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

The PM, his wife and the writer who never worked out a good camera face. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/TT0pZB5p2P — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017



"I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to," Richard Curtis has said of the return to Love Actually. "Who has aged best? I guess that’s the big question … or is it so obviously Liam?"

"We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part – and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later."

Red Nose Day Actually will be broadcast on BBC1 on Red Nose Day, 24 March in the UK. It will air the next day on NBC to coincide with the US equivalent.