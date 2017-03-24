The moment Love Actually fans have been dreaming of has finally arrived.

A short 10-minute sequel to the beloved 2003 British rom-com is coming to screens as part of Red Nose Day's offerings, promising to unite much of the film's cast: including Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke, and Rowan Atkinson.

The follow-up will take place 14 years later, and looks to revisit some of the storylines from the original film, including a final resolution to the film's famous love triangle between the characters played by Lincoln, Knightley, and Ejiofor.

However, Emma Thompson will not returning, with her onscreen husband, Alan Rickman, having sadly passed away last year. Furthermore, the film's writer-director Richard Curtis has also explained there will be no tribute to Rickman either, as the matter would understandably be "too complicated".

"I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to," Curtis stated. "Who has aged best? I guess that’s the big question … or is it so obviously Liam? We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part – and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later."

The short will debut at an announced point during the Red Nose Day broadcast, which airs on 24 March on BBC One between 7 and 10pm, and the following day in the US.