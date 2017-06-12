While the 71st Annual Tony Awards featured numerous speeches lambasting current President of the United States, Donald Trump, there was also a moment to remember all those great actors who graced stages around the world.

Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill introduced the emotional "In Memoriam" segment, telling the audience: "This past year, we lost many beloved members of our theatrical family. Legends of the stage, artists from behind the scenes, princes of show business, and a princess.”

Of course, Hamill was talking about co-star Carrie Fisher, who died late last year, her mother, Debbie, passing away soon after.

Speaking about the segment before the show, Hamill told The Hollywood Reporter: “Carrie would never want us to be sad. Mentally we should picture her looking down from the stars and extending her middle finger to us.

“That was Carrie; she knew how to have fun and not take everything so seriously.”

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher







9 show all Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher















1/9 American actor and singer Debbie Reynolds smiles and holds her infant daughter, Carrie Fisher Getty

2/9 American actress Debbie Reynolds with her daughter Carrie Fisher Getty

3/9 Actress Debbie Reynolds, poses with her children Carrie Fisher and Todd Fisher Getty

4/9 Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the premiere of 'Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith' Getty

5/9 Actress Carrie Fisher and her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds Getty

6/9 Actress Debbie Reynolds accepts the Life Achievement Award from her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher onstage at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Getty

7/9 Actresses Carrie Fisher, Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award recipient Debbie Reynolds, and Billie Lourd pose in the press room during the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California Getty

8/9 A candle is seen on the star for Debbie Reynolds on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California Getty

9/9 A view of a temporary star made by fans in tribute to actress Carrie Fisher on Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California Getty

Speaking about the role Fisher was going to take in Episode IX, Hamill said: “Usually her timing was exquisite, but among the reasons it’s terrible that she won’t be with us is that she was the pivotal character [in that film].”

He continued: “And I also look at it selfishly: She was just hilarious. Sometimes I wouldn’t want to go out and do certain things to promote [The Force Awakens], but then I’d find out Carrie would be there, and I’d say OK, because then I knew it would be fun.”

In a recent interview, LucasFilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy said Fisher’s role in Episode IX was supposed to be fairly significant.

“She was having a blast [on The Last Jedi],” she said. “The minute she finished, she grabbed me and said, ‘I’d better be at the forefront of IX!’

“Because Harrison [Ford] was front and centre on VII, and Mark [Hamill] is front and centre on VIII. She thought IX would be her movie. And it would have been.”