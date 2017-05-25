Ever since the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released, numerous snippets of information have appeared online.
Most recently, fans have been devouring Vanity Fair’s cover shoot, the article including the first images of Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro in the upcoming film.
Notably, the new filming date for Episode IX was revealed, Colin Trevorrow set to get behind the camera in January next year.
Also confirmed was that Carrie Fisher will not appear, nor be recreated in CGI, but was originally set to be at the film’s forefront.
“She was having a blast [on The Last Jedi],” LucasFilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy said. “The minute she finished, she grabbed me and said, ‘I’d better be at the forefront of IX!’
“Because Harrison [Ford] was front and centre on VII, and Mark [Hamill] is front and centre on VIII. She thought IX would be her movie. And it would have been.”
In other recent Star Wars news, Japanese promotional material teased a 'shocking truth' will be revealed in The Last Jedi, which reaches cinemas this December.
