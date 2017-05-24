Since the teaser for Star Wars: The Last Jedi debuted earlier this year, snippets of information have trickled in concerning the eighth main-saga instalment.

Thanks to a Vanity Fair cover shoot, we were offered a closer look at various characters, including Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Kylo Ren, and Captain Phasma.

The entire feature has since been uploaded online, revealing numerous secrets about the upcoming film. Notably, we also have the first images of both Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro's character, which you can see below.

Benicio Del Toro as poses DJ in Star Wars: The Last Jedi for Vanity Fair (Vanity Fair)

Laura Dern poses as Vice Admiral Holdo for Vanity Fair (Vanity Fair)

According to director Rian Johnson, Del Tory plays a "shady character" with unclear allegiances, fondly known on set as DJ (“You’ll see—there’s a reason why we call him DJ,” Johnson added).

Dern, meanwhile, plays a prominent officer in the Resitance named Vice Admiral Holdo. Unfortunately, little else is revealed about the two characters.

In other recent Star Wars news, Japanese promotional material teased a 'shocking truth' will be revealed in The Last Jedi, which reaches cinemas this December.