Michael Shannon is currently the frontrunner to play Cable in Deadpool 2.

So far, there’s no concrete deal in place but Shannon is the top choice for the role, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. The filmmakers recently announced the casting of Atlanta's breakout star Zazie Beetz as the mercenary Domino.

The friend/enemy relationship between Cable and Deadpool will likely play a large role in the film. In the latest teaser for the sequel, there is a slight nod to Cable, aka Nathan Summers, on the graffiti message scribbled across a phone booth. It reads, “Nathan Summers cumming soon.”

In the comics, Cable is the son of Cyclops who is forced to travel to the future to treat his son’s deadly infection. Cable eventually returns to present day to help fight Apocalypse.

Last year, Fox’s Deadpool became the top grossing film in history grossing $782.6 million worldwide. John Wick director David Leitch will helm the sequel after Tim Miller left the project due to creative differences with Ryan Reynolds. However, most of the creative team will return for Deadpool 2.

There’s currently no release date for Deadpool 2 but the film will go into production come June.