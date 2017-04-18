Netflix is giving the people what they want, however you may feel about that result.

Perhaps in an effort to justify why the streaming giant recently collaborated with Adam Sandler for a third time, on Sandy Wexler, chief content executive Ted Sarandos announced on YouTube that subscribers have been lapping his films up.

Since the 11 December 2015 premiere of The Ridiculous Six, followed later by The Do-Over and Sandy Wexler, subscribers have spent 500 million hours watching Adam Sandler movies.

That calculates to just under 30 million hours per month and, as Uproxx estimated, about a million hours per day; Netflix's total subscribership is currently around 99 million users.

Since Netflix very rarely releases any hint of its viewing figures, this statement seems to be a very tactical move on the company's part, having now just announced a fourth collaboration with the actor.

His latest, Wexler, sees Sandler as a '90s Hollywood agent who specialises in representing a more eccentric breed of client, though his dedication to his work is put to the test when he falls in love with his newest talent on the books, gifted singer Courtney Clarke (Jennifer Hudson).