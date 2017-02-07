Nobody, least of all Lionsgate, could have anticipated quite the box office success La La Land has proved. Damien Chazelle's Whiplash follow-up, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, not only won (the majority of) critics' hearts but went on to match the record of Oscar nominations held by both All About Eve and Titanic.

One of its Best picture competitors has surpassed it in the box office takings ranks, however - Hidden Figures currently sits at the top of the Oscars box office heap.

The heartwarming biographical tale following a team of African-American mathematicians who played a key role during the early years of NASA has been nominated for a total of three Oscars (compared with La La Land's 14), another of which includes Best Supporting Actress for Octavia Spencer.

Hidden Figures may be wearing the crown, but both films have performed staggeringly well at the US box office; La La Land's overall takings are $118.4 million (£95.6m) while Hidden Figures sits at $119.3 million (£96.3m) - even more impressive considering it's been out in the US for two weeks less than Chazelle's musical.

Hidden Figures - which also stars Taraji P. Henson and Moonlight's Janelle Monáe - looks set to build on its success when it's released in the UK on 17 February. It's tough to see the film overtaking La La Land's box office crown overseas, however, with the Oscar favourite on course to become the biggest-selling winner in years.

This year's Academy Awards - presented by Jimmy Kimmel - take place on 26 February.