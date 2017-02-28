The great Oscars gaffe may seem beyond comprehension - but it wasn't the first time this has happened.

The 2017 Academy Awards saw presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly name La La Land the Best Picture winner - instead of real winner Moonlight - after being handed the wrong envelope, though eagle-eyed viewers soon noticed that the envelope Beatty was handed was, in fact, labelled 'Actress in a Leading Role', which itself went to La La Land's Emma Stone.

Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, who for 83 years have been in charge of keeping the secrecy around the night's winners, keep the envelopes used in the ceremony locked in two identical briefcases - featuring two identical sets of envelopes, handled by employees Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz.

PwC released a statement explaining Cullinan mistakenly handed the back-up Best Actress envelope instead of Best Picture, which many have speculated was due to Cullinan being distracted tweeting.

However, this has occurred before; back in 1964, Sammy Davis Jr. accidentally read out John Addison (for Tom Jones) as the winner of the Best Music Score (Adaptation). Thankfully, the mistake was quickly corrected, as Davis Jr. quipped, "Wait 'til the NAACP hears about this".

It was obvious, as well, to all in the auditorium what had happened: Addison wasn't even nominated in the category, but was instead the winner of Best Music Score (Original), with the real winner of Music Score (Adaptation) being Irma La Douce's Andre Previn - which happened to star Oscars host Jack Lemmon.

Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet







24 show all Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet













































1/24 Hailee Steinfeld Getty Images

2/24 Taraji P. Henson Getty Images

3/24 Chrissy Teigen Getty Images

4/24 Ruth Negga Reuters

5/24 Dev Patel PA

6/24 Karlie Kloss Getty Images

7/24 Emma Roberts Getty Images

8/24 Riz Ahmed

9/24 Felicity Jones AFP/Getty Images

10/24 Isabelle Huppert AFP/Getty Images

11/24 Mahershala Ali Rex Features

12/24 Michelle Williams Getty Images

13/24 Naomie Harris AFP/Getty Images

14/24 Scarlett Johansson Getty Images

15/24 Ryan Gosling Getty Images

16/24 Viola Davis Getty Images

17/24 Charlize Theron Getty Images

18/24 Dakota Johnson REUTERS

19/24 Chris Evans

20/24 Brie Larson

21/24 Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner REUTERS

22/24 Sofia Boutella PA

23/24 Pharrell Williams Rex Features

24/24 Kirsten Dunst Getty Images



Davis Jr. even continued the joke by putting on his reading glasses to announce the real winner; adding, "I ain't gonna make no mistake this time."



Unfortunately, no one at this year's Oscars quite had Davis Jr. and the 1964 Academy's quick sense of timing.