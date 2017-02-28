  1. Culture
Emma Stone calls Oscars La La Land / Moonlight mess-up 'one of the most horrible moments of my life'

'Wow! It was just so horrible'

Emma Stone delivers a speech on stage after she won the Best Actress award in "La La Land" at the 89th Oscars AFP/Getty

The 89th Academy Awards were running remarkably smoothly on Sunday night as Jimmy Kimmel made various jokes at the audience's expense.

However, at the eleventh hour, everything went upside down as presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway accidentally announced the wrong Best Picture winner. 

Emma Stone - who was at the centre of the fiasco after winning Best Actress for La La Land, the film accidentally announced - spoke candidly after the incident, highlighting her love for actual winner Moonlight.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Stone went one step further and said it was “one of the most horrible moments of my life. Wow! It was just so horrible.’ 

The publication also revealed how Dunaway shrugged off the entire affair, saying “It wasn’t my fault.” The company responsible for the mix-up has offered a statement.

However, it has since become apparent that the whole situation may have occurred thanks to one of the ballot holders trying to take a selfie with Stone backstage after her Best Actress win.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has blamed himself for the mistake. Or perhaps Leonardo DiCaprio is at fault (he’s not). The plot thickens.

