The 89th Academy Awards were running remarkably smoothly on Sunday night as Jimmy Kimmel made various jokes at the audience's expense.
However, at the eleventh hour, everything went upside down as presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway accidentally announced the wrong Best Picture winner.
Emma Stone - who was at the centre of the fiasco after winning Best Actress for La La Land, the film accidentally announced - spoke candidly after the incident, highlighting her love for actual winner Moonlight.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Stone went one step further and said it was “one of the most horrible moments of my life. Wow! It was just so horrible.’
The publication also revealed how Dunaway shrugged off the entire affair, saying “It wasn’t my fault.” The company responsible for the mix-up has offered a statement.
Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet
Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet
-
1/24
Hailee Steinfeld
Getty Images
-
2/24
Taraji P. Henson
Getty Images
-
3/24
Chrissy Teigen
Getty Images
-
4/24
Ruth Negga
Reuters
-
5/24
Dev Patel
PA
-
6/24
Karlie Kloss
Getty Images
-
7/24
Emma Roberts
Getty Images
-
8/24
Riz Ahmed
-
9/24
Felicity Jones
AFP/Getty Images
-
10/24
Isabelle Huppert
AFP/Getty Images
-
11/24
Mahershala Ali
Rex Features
-
12/24
Michelle Williams
Getty Images
-
13/24
Naomie Harris
AFP/Getty Images
-
14/24
Scarlett Johansson
Getty Images
-
15/24
Ryan Gosling
Getty Images
-
16/24
Viola Davis
Getty Images
-
17/24
Charlize Theron
Getty Images
-
18/24
Dakota Johnson
REUTERS
-
19/24
Chris Evans
-
20/24
Brie Larson
-
21/24
Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner
REUTERS
-
22/24
Sofia Boutella
PA
-
23/24
Pharrell Williams
Rex Features
-
24/24
Kirsten Dunst
Getty Images
However, it has since become apparent that the whole situation may have occurred thanks to one of the ballot holders trying to take a selfie with Stone backstage after her Best Actress win.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump has blamed himself for the mistake. Or perhaps Leonardo DiCaprio is at fault (he’s not). The plot thickens.
