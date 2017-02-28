The 89th Academy Awards were running remarkably smoothly on Sunday night as Jimmy Kimmel made various jokes at the audience's expense.

However, at the eleventh hour, everything went upside down as presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway accidentally announced the wrong Best Picture winner.

Emma Stone - who was at the centre of the fiasco after winning Best Actress for La La Land, the film accidentally announced - spoke candidly after the incident, highlighting her love for actual winner Moonlight.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Stone went one step further and said it was “one of the most horrible moments of my life. Wow! It was just so horrible.’

The publication also revealed how Dunaway shrugged off the entire affair, saying “It wasn’t my fault.” The company responsible for the mix-up has offered a statement.

Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet







24 show all Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet













































1/24 Hailee Steinfeld Getty Images

2/24 Taraji P. Henson Getty Images

3/24 Chrissy Teigen Getty Images

4/24 Ruth Negga Reuters

5/24 Dev Patel PA

6/24 Karlie Kloss Getty Images

7/24 Emma Roberts Getty Images

8/24 Riz Ahmed

9/24 Felicity Jones AFP/Getty Images

10/24 Isabelle Huppert AFP/Getty Images

11/24 Mahershala Ali Rex Features

12/24 Michelle Williams Getty Images

13/24 Naomie Harris AFP/Getty Images

14/24 Scarlett Johansson Getty Images

15/24 Ryan Gosling Getty Images

16/24 Viola Davis Getty Images

17/24 Charlize Theron Getty Images

18/24 Dakota Johnson REUTERS

19/24 Chris Evans

20/24 Brie Larson

21/24 Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner REUTERS

22/24 Sofia Boutella PA

23/24 Pharrell Williams Rex Features

24/24 Kirsten Dunst Getty Images

However, it has since become apparent that the whole situation may have occurred thanks to one of the ballot holders trying to take a selfie with Stone backstage after her Best Actress win.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has blamed himself for the mistake. Or perhaps Leonardo DiCaprio is at fault (he’s not). The plot thickens.