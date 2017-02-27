  1. Culture
  2. Film
  3. News

Oscars 2017: How La La Land actors reacted as they realised Best Picture mistake live on stage

Gosling’s face has been described as looking “like absolute thunder”

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
oscars-2017-0.jpg

This year’s Oscars were running remarkably smoothly for the majority of proceedings, the only major problem being someone being remembered during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment who wasn’t actually dead but ‘alive and well’.

That was until the final minutes, when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, through no fault of their own, announced the winner to be La La Land.

As we all now know, the actual winner was Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight, leading to a monstrously awkward handover in which the cast and crews of both films exchanged statues. 

Notably, Gosling’s face has been described as looking “like absolute thunder” following the mix-up; in various photographs, the actor - who had a leading role in the film - looks quite bemused.

Emma Stone, meanwhile, has since commented on the situation, expressing her love for Moonlight. On stage, she seemed to be saying ‘Oh my God’ quite a lot, as seen in the below video.

Then, there was Damien Chazelle, the youngest ever Oscar-winning director. An image of Chazelle looking less than impressed with the mix-up has been circulating online.

An official statement has since been delivered, clarifying that the company entrusted to manage the winning envelopes was at fault.

“The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected," PricewaterhouseCoopers said. "We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.”

Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet

Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet

  • 1/24

    Hailee Steinfeld

    Getty Images

  • 2/24

    Taraji P. Henson

    Getty Images

  • 3/24

    Chrissy Teigen

    Getty Images

  • 4/24

    Ruth Negga

    REUTERS

  • 5/24

    Dev Patel

    PA

  • 6/24

    Karlie Kloss

    Getty Images

  • 7/24

    Emma Roberts

    Getty Images

  • 8/24

    Riz Ahmed

  • 9/24

    Felicity Jones

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 10/24

    Isabelle Huppert

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 11/24

    Mahershala Ali

    Rex Features

  • 12/24

    Michelle Williams

    Getty Images

  • 13/24

    Naomie Harris

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 14/24

    Scarlett Johansson

    Getty Images

  • 15/24

    Ryan Gosling

    Getty Images

  • 16/24

    Viola Davis

    Getty Images

  • 17/24

    Charlize Theron

    Getty Images

  • 18/24

    Dakota Johnson

    REUTERS

  • 19/24

    Chris Evans

  • 20/24

    Brie Larson

  • 21/24

    Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner

    REUTERS

  • 22/24

    Sofia Boutella

    PA

  • 23/24

    Pharrell Williams

    Rex Features

  • 24/24

    Kirsten Dunst

    Getty Images

Meanwhile, Moonlight director Barry Jenkins and Best Supporting actor Mahershala Alit have both commented on the event. Read the full list of winners here.

Comments