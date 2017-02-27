This year’s Oscars were running remarkably smoothly for the majority of proceedings, the only major problem being someone being remembered during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment who wasn’t actually dead but ‘alive and well’.

That was until the final minutes, when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, through no fault of their own, announced the winner to be La La Land.

As we all now know, the actual winner was Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight, leading to a monstrously awkward handover in which the cast and crews of both films exchanged statues.

Notably, Gosling’s face has been described as looking “like absolute thunder” following the mix-up; in various photographs, the actor - who had a leading role in the film - looks quite bemused.

Ryan Gosling reacts as the true winner of best picture "Moonlight" is announced at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/QBRso3yHNJ — AP Images (@AP_Images) 27 February 2017

Emma Stone, meanwhile, has since commented on the situation, expressing her love for Moonlight. On stage, she seemed to be saying ‘Oh my God’ quite a lot, as seen in the below video.

Then, there was Damien Chazelle, the youngest ever Oscar-winning director. An image of Chazelle looking less than impressed with the mix-up has been circulating online.

An official statement has since been delivered, clarifying that the company entrusted to manage the winning envelopes was at fault.

“The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected," PricewaterhouseCoopers said. "We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.”

Meanwhile, Moonlight director Barry Jenkins and Best Supporting actor Mahershala Alit have both commented on the event. Read the full list of winners here.