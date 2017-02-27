This year’s Oscars were running remarkably smoothly for the majority of proceedings, the only major problem being someone being remembered during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment who wasn’t actually dead but ‘alive and well’.
That was until the final minutes, when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, through no fault of their own, announced the winner to be La La Land.
As we all now know, the actual winner was Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight, leading to a monstrously awkward handover in which the cast and crews of both films exchanged statues.
Notably, Gosling’s face has been described as looking “like absolute thunder” following the mix-up; in various photographs, the actor - who had a leading role in the film - looks quite bemused.
Emma Stone, meanwhile, has since commented on the situation, expressing her love for Moonlight. On stage, she seemed to be saying ‘Oh my God’ quite a lot, as seen in the below video.
Then, there was Damien Chazelle, the youngest ever Oscar-winning director. An image of Chazelle looking less than impressed with the mix-up has been circulating online.
An official statement has since been delivered, clarifying that the company entrusted to manage the winning envelopes was at fault.
“The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected," PricewaterhouseCoopers said. "We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred. We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.”
Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet
Oscars 2017: Best dressed on the red carpet
-
1/24
Hailee Steinfeld
Getty Images
-
2/24
Taraji P. Henson
Getty Images
-
3/24
Chrissy Teigen
Getty Images
-
4/24
Ruth Negga
REUTERS
-
5/24
Dev Patel
PA
-
6/24
Karlie Kloss
Getty Images
-
7/24
Emma Roberts
Getty Images
-
8/24
Riz Ahmed
-
9/24
Felicity Jones
AFP/Getty Images
-
10/24
Isabelle Huppert
AFP/Getty Images
-
11/24
Mahershala Ali
Rex Features
-
12/24
Michelle Williams
Getty Images
-
13/24
Naomie Harris
AFP/Getty Images
-
14/24
Scarlett Johansson
Getty Images
-
15/24
Ryan Gosling
Getty Images
-
16/24
Viola Davis
Getty Images
-
17/24
Charlize Theron
Getty Images
-
18/24
Dakota Johnson
REUTERS
-
19/24
Chris Evans
-
20/24
Brie Larson
-
21/24
Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner
REUTERS
-
22/24
Sofia Boutella
PA
-
23/24
Pharrell Williams
Rex Features
-
24/24
Kirsten Dunst
Getty Images
Meanwhile, Moonlight director Barry Jenkins and Best Supporting actor Mahershala Alit have both commented on the event. Read the full list of winners here.
- More about:
- La La Land
- Moonlight
- Ryan Gosling
- Emma Stone
- Damien Chazelle