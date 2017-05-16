New-fashioned piracy, meet old-fashioned piracy.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has revealed that hackers are claiming to be holding Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge to ransom, Deadline reports.

The film will be released online in segments if their substantial demands are not paid to them in Bitcoin, though Disney is reportedly working with the FBI and will not pay.

Netflix was faced with a similar issue when a ransom hacker leaked 10 episodes of the next season of Orange is the New Black, after the company similarly refused to meet their demands.

Disney has yet to comment on the hack, and neither is it clear whether a leak would have any discernible impact on the film's chances at the box office, with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise having already earned the studio a massive £3.72 billion at the worldwide box office.

Pirates of the Caribbean- Dead Men Tell No Tales - Trailer

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge hits UK cinemas 26 May.