Samara is back for the new Rings trailer and now she can send emails

Rings was supposed to be released in cinemas in October, but was quietly pushed back and has now been rescheduled for a 3 February in the US.

To remind people of that fact, Paramount has released a shorter version of the full trailer showing that Samara is back, and has apparently learned how to send emails.

The film is set 13 years after the events of the first story in the horror franchise.

Julia (Matilda Lutz) worries about her boyfriend Holt (Alex Roe) who becomes fascinated in the dark urban legend of a mysterious videotape, which was said to kill the viewer after seven says.

We're past the days of VHS tapes, however, and Samara's video has gone viral online.

Julia sacrifices herself so she can save her boyfriend but doing so leads her to make a horrific discovery - there is a "movie within the movie" that no one has ever seen before.

It was reported that Rings was pushed back in order to avoid competition with Ouija: Origin of Evil, which was the only horror film to debut around Halloween 2016.

Rings is directed by F. Javier Gutierrez, with The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki and Vincent D'Onofrio also appearing in the film.