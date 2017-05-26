Robert Pattinson has thrown his name into the Oscars ring following the premiere of new film Good Time at Cannes.

The heist thriller, which debuted last night (25 May), had screened to journalists earlier in the day who unanimously praised the Twilight actor's performance as not only "a career best" but the festival's pinnacle.

Directing duo the Safdie brothers and their cast received a rapturous response both before and after the premiere, with The Hollywood Reporter stating “the crowd went wild” before giving a six-minute standing ovation.

“Whistles, cheering and yells of 'Great job!'and 'Bravo!' could be heard, and at the tail end of the film's six-minute standing ovation, a chant carried throughout the orchestra up to the balcony.”

Can easily see Robert Pattinson winning all sorts of awards for his career best performance in Good Time. Cannes, Globes, Oscars... et all — Love Film Festivals (@filmfest) May 25, 2017

Good Time premieres at Cannes Film Festival. Smart, entertaining crime drama delivering Robert Pattinson's best performance to date. — Maria Hinojosa (@MariaHIjsa) May 25, 2017

Feed about to go ballistic, because Robert Pattinson could easily win Best Actor here. He's absolutely great in GOOD TIME — Tim Robey (@trim_obey) May 25, 2017

Another underdog emerged last weekend in the form of Adam Sandler whose performance in Noah Baumbach drama The Meyerowitz Story is also tipped for honours.