Sir Roger Moore has passed away at the age of 89 leaving behind a grand body of work including the role of James Bond which he made his own between the years of 1973-85.

The British actor was not only the oldest actor to portray 007, but the longest-running taking over from George Lazenby after On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969).

Moore's Bond was considered extremely different to the one created by author Ian Fleming who was initially brought to life by first Sean Connery in 1964's Dr. No - his debonair, more seasoned take on the character - a witty one-liner never far away from his lips - seen as emblematic of the decade, even if his louche attributes turned some off (by his own admission he was "the fourth best" Bond).

He starred in seven Bond films across his 11-year tenure - below is a rating of his best three.

Why Sir Roger Moore was the greatest 007







19 show all Why Sir Roger Moore was the greatest 007



































1/19 Roger Moore, arguably the best James Bond, in 1968 Getty Images

2/19 1962 Ursual Andress When Ursula Andress emerged from the sea with a dagger strapped to her bikini in 1962 film "Dr. No," she made the Bond girl an instant icon. AP

3/19 1965 Molly Peters and Sean Connery in a scene from the James Bond 1965 film, "Thunderball." AP

4/19 1965 Auger Claudine Auger who starred with Sean Connery in the James Bond 1965 film, "Thunderball". AP

5/19 1967 Karin Dor in a scene from the James Bond 1967 film, "You Only Live Twice." AP

6/19 1971 Jill St. John from the James Bond 1971 film, "Diamonds Are Forever." I AP

7/19 1973 ROger Moores Jane Seymour, left, and Roger Moore, in the James Bond 1973 film, "Live and Let Die." AP

8/19 1974 Roger Moore, centre, with Maud Adams, left, and Britt Ekland, from the James Bond 1974 film, "The Man with the Golden Gun." AP

9/19 1983 Sean Connery as James Bond in "Never Say Never Again". The film was a 1983 remake of "Thunderball," has its ironic title, because it brought Connery back as Bond after a 12-year hiatus. AP

10/19 1984 Roger Moore, alias British secret agent James Bond, is seen with his co-stars Tanya Roberts, and Grace Jones, right, in front of Chateau de Chantilly, on the set of the 007 action film "A View to a Kill," in 1984. AP

11/19 1985 Grace Jones as May Day from the James Bond 1985 film, "A View to a Kill." Modern Bond girls also present a more formidable challenge to the suave secret agent. AP

12/19 1989 Talisa Soto, left, and Carey Lowell in the James Bond 1989 film, "Licence to Kill." Always glamorous and sophisticated, yet uniquely susceptible to James Bond's flirtations, the Bond girl over the years has become as compelling as Agent 007 himself. AP

13/19 1995 Honor Blackman as Pussy Galore in the James Bond 1995 film, "GoldenEye." AP

14/19 1997 Pierce Brosnan, as Bond, and Michelle Yeoh, as the Bond-girl, Wai Lin, in a scene from the James Bond 1997 movie "Tomorrow Never Dies." AP

15/19 1999 Brosanan Sophie Marceau, left, and Pierce Brosnan in a scene from the 1999 James Bond film, "The World Is Not Enough." Modern Bond girls also present a more formidable challenge to the suave secret agent. AP

16/19 2002 Halle Berry in a scene from the James Bond 2002 film, "Die Another Day." AP

17/19 2006 Daniel Craig, right, appears with Eva Green in the 2006 James Bond film, "Casino Royale." AP

18/19 2006 udi Dench playing the head of MI6, "M," in James Bond film "Casino Royale." AP

19/19 2011 Daniel Craig as James Bond in the action adventure film, "Skyfall." Just a couple of years ago, production was derailed on the 23rd Bond movie while partner Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. plunged into bankruptcy. MGM emerged in early 2011 with a hefty bankroll that allowed shooting to resume. AP

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)



This is easily the jewel in Sir Roger's 007 crown be it down to the Lotus-submarine hybrid or his battle with legendary villain Jaws (Richard Kiel). If the classic opening scene - fit with Union Jack parachute - doesn't seal the deal, Carly Simon's theme song, 'Nobody Does It Better' does mere moments later.

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

It's fair to say Moore's Bond run isn't considered the series' most quintessential, but The Man with the Golden Gun is a fitting (and extremely fun) example of what the actor could do with - well, not a lot. A mishmash of inspirations inveigled their way into the flick - there is martial arts and trippy psychedelic vibe courtesy of the villainous Saramanga's fun house.

For Your Eyes Only (1981)



The beautiful For Your Eyes Only was a considered return to form following the so-bad-it's-kinda-brilliant Moonraker two years before, even if the only way was up after that opening which sees Bond drop Blofeld from a helicopter (just watch it). This was a clear attempt at bringing Bond back to basics featuring a breathless mountainside sequence and brawl in a legitimate ice hockey rink.

Moonraker (1979)

The most expensive of Moore's Bond films, Moonraker was inspired by the surge of popularity in sci-fi attributed to a little film called Star Wars. For the most part, it doesn't work which isn't say Moonraker is never fun because, at its height, the spectacle is often a thrilling slice of escapism. Oh, it features Jaws' return!

Octopussy (1983)



James Bond dressed as a clown - need we say more?

A View to a Kill (1985)

As Moore's Bond swansong, A View to a Kill is more a broken down Aston Martin, spurting out fumes, than Union Jack parachute gliding through the air. The actor - then 58 - struggles to keep a lock on proceedings, not aided by Grace Jones and Christopher Walken's head-scratching villains.

Live and Let Die (1973)



It may have one of the greatest - and celebrated - Bond themes, but make no mistake: Live and Let Die is near bottom of the 007 pile. Moore's first Bond film saw him finding his feet in a sprawling mess which leaves something resembling a sour taste upon rewatch largely in part to the inclusion of voodoo and treatment of blaxploitation archetypes.