Sir Roger Moore has died aged 89 after a "short but brave battle with cancer".

The news was announced by his family on Moore's social media accounts, after which fans began paying tribute to the beloved actor.

Moore's performance as iconic character James Bond is often held up against that of Sean Connery's, whom Moore replaced in the films from 1973 - 1984.

So it's worth revisiting this archive interview with Connery in 1983, where he revealed what he thought the "fundamental difference" between their portrayals of the character in a fairly brutal manner.

"I played Bond with the reality, credibility, and hopefully still encompassing stance and effect and what have you, and out of it some indigenous humour. And anything that happens is possible," he said.

"I feel that Roger - which I think he may have inherited in part from after Diamonds are Forever, where they were already getting into that area of too much hardware - that that was more important.

Roger Moore: A life in pictures







16 show all Roger Moore: A life in pictures





























1/16 Roger Moore Chaloner Woods/Getty Images

2/16 British actor Roger Moore as Lord Brett Sinclair, whilst filming the action television series 'The Persuaders' Reg Lancaster/Daily Express/Getty Images

3/16 Roger Moore and Elizabeth Taylor in 'The Last Time I Saw Paris' Rex

4/16 English actor Roger Moore on set during filming of the TV series 'The Persuaders' Hulton Archive/Getty Images

5/16 Patricia Donahue and Roger Moore in 'The Saint' ITV/Rex

6/16 Roger Moore in 'The Saint' Rex

7/16 English film and television actor Roger Moore on location for the filming of the James Bond 007 movie 'Live and Let Die' Hulton Archive/Getty Images

8/16 Former Prime Minister Harold Wilson (1916 - 1995) meets American actress Barbara Bach and British actor Roger Moore at Pinewood Studios, UK Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

9/16 Roger Moore Moviestore Collection/REX

10/16 Actors Barbara Bach and Roger Moore, stars of the James Bond film 'The Spy Who Loved Me', sitting on the now-famous 'amphibious' Lotus Esprit at Pinewood House, UK, 1977 Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

11/16 Queen Elizabeth II greets Help The Aged Living Legend award winner, actor Sir Roger Moore, as compere, TV presenter Michael Parkinson, looks on at a ceremony at Windsor Castle Getty Images

12/16 Sir Jackie Stewart and Roger Moore Christian Fischer/Bongarts/Getty Images

13/16 British Oscar winner Michael Caine and actor Roger Moore after presenting a mini-coach to a children's charity in London Getty Images

14/16 Roger Moore and manager Alex Ferguson Getty Images

15/16 Roger Moore dons a Man Utd shirt before the Manchester United v Boca Juniors Unicef Benefit match at Old Trafford Getty Images

16/16 A cast of Sir Roger Moore's hands is displayed at The Odeon Cinema in Leicester Square Getty Images

"His is a sort of parody of the character, as it were, so you would go for the laugh or the humour at whatever the cost of the credibility or the reality. I think that's basically the difference.

"I think he [Moore] took another direction with it that way and acquired an entirely different audience."

When told by the interviewer that he was more popular with both male and female audiences, Connery laughed and responded: "Well, you can't fight intelligence."

Meanwhile Moore said that Daniel Craig and Connery were "undoubtebly the best Bonds", placing himself behind those two and "a little bit behind George Lazenby" as the fourth best.

Connery played Bond in the first five films: Dr. No [1962], From Russia with Love [1963], Goldfinger [1964], Thunderball [1965] and You Only Live Twice [1967], then appeared in the role again for Diamonds Are Forever [1971].

Moore took on the role in 1973's Live and Let Die, and went on to star in a further six James Bond films.

His family have said that a private funeral will take place for the actor in Monaco, as per his wishes.