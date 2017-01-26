Within one week, Donald Trump has seemingly made more controversial decisions than any other President of the United States, calling for reduced funding to the UN, the scrapping of Arts funding, and that the infamous wall will be resurrected and paid for by Mexico.

Just hours after the latter announcement, Deadline revealed Fox has acquired Skyward, a film script by Joe Ballarini ‘about two families trying to escape to freedom over a wall’.

According to the synopses, the story will focus on two families in 1979 who secretly construct a homemade hot air balloon to cross over the Berlin Wall.

The report details how the film will be in a similar vein to Oscar winner Argo and The King’s Speech. Could Fox be looking at a potential Oscar film?

Karen Rosenfelt - who producer the Twilight series, The Book Thief, and Me Before You - will act as producer along with her Sunswept Entertainment.

The controversial laws Donald Trump has already passed







10 show all The controversial laws Donald Trump has already passed

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty Images

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

Meanwhile, the President of Mexico has warned the United States: ‘We will not pay for the wall.’ Expect Oscar-bait adaptation of the current events in 30 years, if humanity survives that long.