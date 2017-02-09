Daisy Ridley's life must be a special kind of torture now.

With Star Wars: The Last Jedi wrapped, and the world keenly awaiting its release at the end of this year, everyone's after one thing only: secrets. About Rey's parentage, about the identity of Supreme Leader Snoke, about Kylo Ren's future destiny in the franchise.

Which means Ridley's faced nothing but a barrage of questions, one that certainly doesn't relent even if the person doing that questioning happens to be one of the most esteemed actors in existence.

While filming Kenneth Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express, co-star Josh Gad brought on some very unusual help in attempting to interrogate Ridley: Dame Judi Dench.

In the third video of an ongoing series posted to Gad's Twitter, Ridley is confronted by Dench with the usual line of questioning: "Have you been tested for midichlorians? Is Snoke Palpatine? Are you the last jedi? What's the deal with Reylo? Why don't you answer my damn questions?"



And, if Judi Dench asks you a question, you answer; so it looks like Ridley finally relents, though that also happens to be exactly when the video cuts out. Meaning us mere mortals still remain in the dark.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits UK cinemas 15 December.