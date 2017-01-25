It's been a huge week for Star Wars fans - not only did Rogue One hit a billion at the global box office, but Lucasfilm unveiled the official title for Episode VIII.

Capitalising on this excitement is director Rian Johnson who has provided a first look at Star Wars: The Last Jedi's opening crawl.

Not only does the image provide a glimpse inside the inner sanctum of a Star Wars director at work but shows he does so with assistance from everyone's favourite droid, R2-D2.

Felt so good to drop this into the cut this morning. A photo posted by Rian Johnson (@riancjohnson) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:06am PST



Production wrapped on Star Wars 8 towards the end of last year, with John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver all set to return alongside new additions Laura Dern and a villainous Benicio del Toro.

Johnson teased that the film's opening scene will continue where The Force Awakens left off - with Rey stood opposite Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill); could he be the last Jedi?

1/12 General Grievous The general played a big part in the Clone Wars, collecting dead Jedi's lightsaber's along the way and using them to do a crazy spin-attack. Unfortunately, they all get cut off by Obi-Wan just a little too quickly.

2/12 Qui-Gon Jinn Obi-Wan's master really didn't have too much time on screen, but his battles with Darth Maul will go down as some of the best in Star Wars history.

3/12 The Emperor It was a little weird seeing The Emperor, at this stage Palpatine, getting out a lightsaber and battling Jedi. Much better when just using Force lightning!

4/12 Anakin Skywalker/Luke Skywalker/Finn Now, this one really does have some history, travelling down the generations of Skywalkers, and briefly using by Finn in The Force Awakens. Of course, **Spoiler** someone else also uses the saber after it calls to them, could they be a Skywalker to?

5/12 Darth Vader The first red-lightsaber we ever saw on screen: the definition of evil and an iconic weapon.

6/12 Yoda Again, a little odd seeing a character from the Original Trilogy using a saber, especially when he was jumping around after putting down his walking cane. Ah well, doesn't stop Yoda being a brilliant mentor to Luke.

7/12 Mace Windu Samuel L. Jackson managed to someone get George Lucas to give him a purple lightsaber, just to stand out from the rest of the crowd. That's one bad*ss motherlightsaber.

8/12 Obi-Wan Sure, Obi-Wan managed to lose his saber on countless occasions throughout the prequels, but at least he had it in A New Hope when going against Vader. Because that went well...

9/12 Darth Maul Maul's double ended lightsaber may have been the best thing about Phantom Menace. Scratch that, he was the best thing about that film! The last battle between Maul, Jinn and Obi-Wan was phenomenal, just a shame Maul didn't last until the next film (of course, he came back in The Clone Wars TV show, but that will take a little too long to explain here)

10/12 Kylo Ren At first, the cross lightsaber was mocked by the Internet for being impractical. Yet, when seen in the movie, it's ferocious, spitting out light due to be unstable, much like it's master.

11/12 Count Dooku Now, Dooku's character wasn't in the films for very long, feeling hugely underutilised, especially considering it was the great Christopher Lee, who took on the role as he was a trained fencer. It was still hugely impressive for an 80-year-old to be the best sword fighter in the galaxy.

12/12 Luke Skywalker Luke's second saber, after the one he inherited from his father, was originally going to be blue as well. Yet, due to not standing out against the Tatooine landscape, it was changed to green - which is why in early posters his saber is blue.

Last year, it was reported that Skywalker's first line of dialogue had been revealed.

Creator of Star Wars' iconic opening crawl, Dan Perri, disagreed with Rogue One director Gareth Edwards' decision not to use an opening crawl at the beginning of the prequel spinoff, citing it as "foolish."

Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi will be released 15 December 2017.