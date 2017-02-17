Earlier this year, the title for the eighth main instalment in the Star Wars saga was finally revealed, sending fans into a speculative frenzy over what The Last Jedi means.

The biggest question surrounds who exactly is the last Jedi, many believing either Luke or Rey to be the title's subject.

Of course, The Last Jedi may imply more than one Jedi, something fans quickly picked up on. Would that mean both Luke and Rey are doomed? Has the Jedi Order fallen for good?

Thanks to the French and Spanish titles for the film being announced, we know the title certainly refers to multiple Jedi.

As revealed on Twitter, the French title for The Last Jedi is “Les Derniers Jedi” while the Spanish is "Los Ultimos Jedi”. Both words for “Last” appear in their plural form due, meaning the word “Jedi” is also plural.

In short, we can safely assume The Last Jedi no longer implies only one Jedi remains, but at least two. We’ve already speculated long and hard over the meaning to The Last Jedi, which you can read about here.

Meanwhile, thanks to newly released toy packaging, the world has been graced with a first look at The Last Jedi, featuring Daisy Ridley’s Rey with a new hairstyle.