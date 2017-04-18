Carrie Fisher will not appear in Star Wars: Episode IX despite her brother Todd recently revealing he and her daughter Bille Lourd had given Disney their blessing to use scenes she shot ahead of her death.

The reports suggested that Disney and Lucasfilm would use scenes that Fisher originally shot for The Last Jedi, however, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed this would not be the case.

Speaking at the Star Wars Celebration event in Orlando last week, Kennedy said: “[Todd] was probably confused, because we finished everything in [Episode] VIII, and Carrie is absolutely phenomenal in the movie. We’re so happy that we were able to complete shooting in the summer. Unfortunately, Carrie passed away, so by the time we were well underway with Episode IX - in our thoughts, we had not written the script yet - we regrouped, we started over again in January, so sadly Carrie will not be in [Episode] IX.

“We’ll see a lot of her in [Episode] VIII," Kennedy confirmed.

Fisher will reprise her role of General Leia Organa in The Last Jedi, the first teaser of which was released last week. The sequel will be released 15 December 2017.

Fisher, who passed away last December, was most recently seen in Channel 4 comedy Catastrophe - the last performance she filmed ahead of her death.