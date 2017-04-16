Despite Star Wars being an ever expanding franchise, Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy has remained coy regarding the Skywalker saga continuing past Episode IX.

Instead, Disney has been pushing the Star Wars Anthology films, Rogue One being the first, and the Han Solo spin-off being second.

However, speaking to Fandango, Kennedy said there’s a possibility the story will continue beyond the forthcoming final part of the sequel trilogy.

“I certainly foresee movies past nine,” she told the publication. “Whether or not we carry on the Skywalker saga… you know, George always intended nine movies, and whether we continue that or not is something we’re talking about right now.

“If the story warrants it, we’ll absolutely do it. If it actually inspires new ideas, then we’ll probably head in that direction. We just don’t know yet.”

She added that, while we can’t expect any announcement regarding other future films this year, ha said: “but certainly by next year,”

